David Muir shares memorable images after historic election of Pope Leo XIV

David Muir shares some of the most memorable images of the past two days after the historic election of the first American pope.

May 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live