David Muir shares some of the powerful images after the deadly Texas flooding

The Texas state flag was seen still flying in the front yard amid the destruction and debris.

July 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live