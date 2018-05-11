2 former day-care teachers charged with child endangerment

The two women allowed 3- and 4-year-old children to fight over a 35-minute period, authorities said.
0:11 | 11/05/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 former day-care teachers charged with child endangerment
News tonight about that so called day care fight club in Saint Louis to former teachers were charged today with child endangerment. Disturbing video shows them allegedly pinning three in four year old children against each other December 2016.

