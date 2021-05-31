Day of remembrance: 100 years since Tulsa Race Massacre

On the anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, people gathered to dedicate a prayer wall at the historic Vernon AME church -- the only surviving building from the massacre.
2:24 | 05/31/21

