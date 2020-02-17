Only 6 days until the Nevada caucus

More
Democratic candidates are uniting against Michael Bloomberg, accusing him of trying to buy the Democratic nomination.
2:38 | 02/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Only 6 days until the Nevada caucus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:38","description":"Democratic candidates are uniting against Michael Bloomberg, accusing him of trying to buy the Democratic nomination.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69021602","title":"Only 6 days until the Nevada caucus","url":"/WNT/video/days-nevada-caucus-69021602"}