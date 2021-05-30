Transcript for At least 2 dead, nearly 2 dozen wounded in mass shooting in Miami-Dade

On the eve of memorial day we begin with yet another mass shooting, this one in Miami. Just the latest in a spree of violence claiming lives across the country. At least two people are dead. Nearly two dozen wounded. Some in critical condition. Witnesses say three people with guns opened fire outside a local concert venue. Ambulances rushing victims to a local hospital, some in serious condition. Family members and friends gathering desperate to get information about their loved ones. ABC's Victor Oquendo leads us off tonight from the scene in Miami. Reporter: Tonight, horror outside a Miami concert venue, at least two shot dead, nearly two dozen wounded in a mass shooting. I have one patient shot below the groin, second patient shot in the abdomen, third patient shot in the arm and the leg. Reporter: More than a hundred bullet casings littering the parking lot. Three subjects stepped out of the vehicle with assault rifles and handguns and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd. Reporter: A procession of ambulances rushing victims to local hospitals. At least three tonight are in critical condition. Grief-stricken family and friends keeping vigil outside. Angelica green's 24-year-old son shot in the stomach. He called us frantic, telling us he had been shot. That it hurts, it hurts, and he loves us, and he wants us to know. And my husband is, like, no, stay with us, stay with us. Reporter: Chad Harris' 19-year-old daughter in surgery after being shot. What were you thinking when you got that call? Don't let it be mine, and then it turned out to be mine. An anguishing call for any parent. Victor Oquendo joins us from the scene. Victor, police are still searching for those three suspects? Reporter: That's right and they were parked right outside the venue for roughly 40 minutes waiting inside of a white Nissan pathfinder before they started shooting. We're also told that there was return fire. Police say that this was a targeted shooting but at this point they don't know exactly who the target is and there is no word on a motive. One last note according to the gun violence archive, this is the 68th such mass shooting just this month. Linsey. More than two a day. Victor, thank you.

