5 dead, several others hospitalized in devastating highway collusion

More
Three tractor trailers, several vehicles and a bus collided on the Pennsylvania Turnpike leading to at least five deaths and many others rushed to the emergency room.
1:59 | 01/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5 dead, several others hospitalized in devastating highway collusion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"Three tractor trailers, several vehicles and a bus collided on the Pennsylvania Turnpike leading to at least five deaths and many others rushed to the emergency room.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68082230","title":"5 dead, several others hospitalized in devastating highway collusion","url":"/WNT/video/dead-hospitalized-devastating-highway-collusion-68082230"}