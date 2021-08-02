Deadly avalanches kill 15 people in 1 week

More
Experts say weak underlying snow has been the cause of multiple deadly avalanches in the past week.
1:09 | 02/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly avalanches kill 15 people in 1 week

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"Experts say weak underlying snow has been the cause of multiple deadly avalanches in the past week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75746179","title":"Deadly avalanches kill 15 people in 1 week","url":"/WNT/video/deadly-avalanches-kill-15-people-week-75746179"}