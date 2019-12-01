Transcript for Deadly explosion in Paris due to gas leak

Time now for our index, and we start overseas and a deadly blast in Paris. Raging flames and smoke swelling over this devastated street. Rescue crews running in to help people trapped in nearby buildings. Shattered windows scattered. It was all apparently caused by a gas leak at a local bakery. That blast killing three people including two firefighters and injuring dozens more. Back here at home, the high-speed chase through los Angeles. Take a look at this. A suspect barrelling down the freeway. Police in hot pursuit over that driver suspected of assault with a deadly weapon. The chase finally ending. That driver pulling into a dead-end parking lot and surrendering with his hands up. And new trouble for embattled singer R. Kelly in his home state of Illinois. The permit for a concert he was supposed to host has been refeudsed. Protests at a Chicago studio now causing a security concern.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.