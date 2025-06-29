Deadly explosion in Philadelphia leaves multiple homes destroyed 

A deadly home explosion and fire in Philadelphia left three homes collapsed. ABC News' Perry Russom reports. 

June 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live