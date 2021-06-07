Deadly firework accident kills NHL goalie

More
Authorities said Columbus Blue Jackets player Matiss Kivlenieks was killed at a private gathering Sunday night after a firework mortar blast caused trauma to his chest.
1:30 | 07/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly firework accident kills NHL goalie

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"Authorities said Columbus Blue Jackets player Matiss Kivlenieks was killed at a private gathering Sunday night after a firework mortar blast caused trauma to his chest.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78679442","title":"Deadly firework accident kills NHL goalie","url":"/WNT/video/deadly-firework-accident-kills-nhl-goalie-78679442"}