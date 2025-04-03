Deadly house explosion rocks Michigan neighborhood

Authorities are investigating blast as a gas-related incident after one person was killed and another injured.

April 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live