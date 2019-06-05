Deadly jet crash near Las Vegas

Authorities said the plane went down in northern Mexico, killing at least 13 passengers and crew members; there were no survivors.
0:12 | 05/06/19

Transcript for Deadly jet crash near Las Vegas
To the index of other news tonight the deadly crash of a private jet that took off from Las Vegas authorities say the plane went down in northern Mexico killing at least thirteen passengers and crew. There were no survivors and no Americans on board.

