Deadly office shooting leaves 4 dead, including 1 child

Police said Aminadab Gonzalez allegedly used locks to seal off a building’s courtyard before killing two women, a man and a 9-year-old boy. Another woman was also shot.
3:02 | 04/01/21

Deadly office shooting leaves 4 dead, including 1 child

