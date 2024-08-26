Deadly Russian aerial attack targets Ukraine's critical infrastructure

The massive attack targeted power and water plants, killing at least seven people, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for allies to allow Ukraine to use western weapons inside Russia.

August 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live