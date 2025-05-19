Deadly storms spawn dozens of tornadoes in the Midwest and South

The powerful storms come on the heels of a deadly system that killed at least 28 people.

May 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live