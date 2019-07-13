Transcript for Deadly terror attack in Somalia

We head overseas now to another breaking story we're following. At least one American is among more than two dozen killed in a deadly terror attack in Somalia. The siege began with a suicide car bombing at a hotel and lasted more than 14 hours. The islamic terrorist group Al shabab is claiming responsibility. ABC's Julia Macfarlane has more. Reporter: Tonight, the shocking terror siege on a hotel in Somalia. 26 people killed, including at least one American. The carnage unfolding Friday night, when officials say a suicide bomber drove a car packed with explosives into the entrance of the asasey hotel in the port city of kismayo, a town on Somalia's southern coast. Gunmen then storming the building, with the siege lasting more than 14 hours. The hotel itself, popular with foreigners and lawmakers, now a shell, decimated by shrapnel and bullet holes. Debris and burnt-out cars littering the streets. Tonight, the terror group Al shabab claiming responsibility. We demand a full investigation about the whole incident. Reporter: The state department confirming at least one American is among the dead. Also killed, Canadian journalist Hodan nalayeh and her husband. She had returned to Somalia in search of positive stories about the people in the area. Al shabab, a terror group allied to Al Qaeda, are behind some of the deadliest attacks in eastern Africa, including Somalia's worst ever attack in 2017. That killed hundreds. Tom? Julia, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.