Following death of Pope Francis, cardinals meet to begin selection of new pope

Cardinals from around the world will meet to decide a date for his funeral and the conclave to elect a new pope – a ritual steeped in tradition and secrecy.

April 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live