Transcript for Death toll increases from volcano in Guatemala

We beg tonight with that deadly vno in central America. The heartbreakg images coming in. And tonight here, the hunt for survivors. Word of that babyng pulled out alive. Guatemala's fearso V of fire eruptin without warning, spewing la mudslides a cloud ofash. Afterward, a scene O desolation in so many es. Bodies bur uh the ash. Tonight, the death toll is rising, as rescuers now go door to door abvictor Oquendo is on the nd in Guatemala tonight, we warn you, some ofhese images are difficult to watch. Reporhie scene able horror in Guatemala. Panicked residents fleeing F their lives as a volcano erupts. Thick ash plumes descendon olllages. Taking over Thad trees, the sky. Here, twoolice officers race to escape tion. Their vehicle becomes enved ash. Thankfully, they escape. The volcano beginnto rock a Sunday at noon. La begins barrelling down the side of the voo. Famiies saying the had little warning to get out. "We were suffocating, couldn't breathe," this woman says. Rescue crews, in the dark, helpindren and the WOU get to safety. Homes quickly engulfed by flames. Thamily of S escaping hecopter. Other families, not as lucky. So menes like these. Whole villages nlanketed by H. The homes, the cars frozen in time. Tonight, the death toll, staggering. More60. For those that were able to it out, many tonight now living in T packed shelter in this one, in escuintla, residents receive medical supplies and children are hooked up to oxygen tanks. Anill in sho. Children left to sleep on the floor. "We lost three of ouramily members," hesays. But there are signs of hope. Rescuers are still finding ople alive, pullinem from the ash. Includ miraculously, this by, wrappein a blanket. One rescuer passing the baby to anotbe going bacin to search for more survivors. David, that is the volcano just over left shoulder. Told those rooftops behind me used to be bright they are now covered in that ash. Rescue missions ongoingtonight. The cleanup, justrting . David? Tor oq T you. We're going to turn next re being developments

