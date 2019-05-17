Transcript for Debate over abortion comes roaring through Missouri statehouse

A major new headline and the growing battle over abortion. Missouri passing its own strict abortion bill. Protestors erupting in the state capital Al eight weeks of pregnancy. The vote coming days of Alabama essentially outlawed abortion in that state and what vice president pence is now saying about the news this week. Here is ABC's Mary Bruce tonight. Reporter: With the nation watching, the debate over abortion today came roaring the halls of the Missouri statehouse. But tonight, the governor is ready to sign a bill banning abortion after 8 weeks. Doctors could face up to 15 years in prison. Missouri is taking a stand. Missouri stands for the unborn. Reporter: There are exceptions when the mother's life is in danger, but none for cases of rape or incest. This gives more rights to the rapist than it does to the mother. But Republican Barry Hovis, a former police officer, opposed it because he said they were called date rapes on consensual rapes. Most of my rapes were not the gentleman jumping out of the bushes that nobody ever met. That was one or two times out of a hundred. Most of them were date rapes or consensual rapes, which were all terrible, but I'd sit in court, sit in court, when juries would struggle with those type of situations where it was a he-said-she-said. Reporter: He later said he but opponents were quick to shoot him down. But let me say this right here and right now -- there is no such thing, no such thing as consensual rape. Reporter: In Missouri's only remaining abortion clinic, Dr. David Eisenberg is alarmed. What's going to happen is when women don't think there is an option for a safe, legal and accessible abortion in their state or near them, they're going to seek whatever care they can find or they might not seek care at all and many women are going to be hurt or injured or potentially lose their life. Reporter: More than a dozen states have passed new laws restricting abortion. In Alabama this week the governor signed a near total governor signed a near total ban, with 99-year prison sentences for doctors. Asked about the Alabama law bill, vice president Mike pence said he is "Proud to be part of a pro-life administration," noting that "Many states around the country are embracing life." Let's go to Mary Bruce live in Washington tonight. Mary, now abortion taking center stage in the president sh8 race for 2020 and the Democrat candidates, many said it will be a fining snu 2020. Many of the candidates are looking to protect abortion rights. Elizabeth Warren called for legislation to call for states to restrict access to abortion. It's said to be a big issue. Thank you.

