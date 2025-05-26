Decades after war hero's death, children discover footage of their dad in Vietnam

Decades after the death of Capt. Riley L. Pitts in Vietnam, the fallen hero's voice was finally heard by his children after discovering news footage of their father while in combat.

May 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live