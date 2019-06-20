Decorated Navy SEAL on trial

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher is on trial for allegedly stabbing to death a wounded, captive teenage Islamic State fighter in Iraq and then bragged about it with a posted imagery.
1:26 | 06/20/19

