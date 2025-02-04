Decorated Tuskegee fighter pilot dies at 100

Lt. Col. Harry Stewart Jr., who was one of the last two surviving members of World War II’s mostly Black 332nd Fighter Group known as the Tuskegee Airmen, died at his home in Michigan.

February 4, 2025

