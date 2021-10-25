Defendant takes stand in Ahmaud Arbery trial

Travis McMichael, the man who shot and killed Ahamud Arbery, testified as a witness in his own defense a day after the prosecution rested its murder case against him

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live