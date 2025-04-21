Delta plane's engine catches fire moment before takeoff in Orlando

Flames shot out from a Delta plane’s engine just moments before taking off in Orlando, Florida, forcing the the nearly 300 passengers on board to evacuate onto the tarmac via slides and stairs.

April 21, 2025

