Transcript for Delta variant about 58% of COVID-19 cases in US: CDC

Victor Oquendo, thank you. Now to the coronavirus here in the U.S. And health officials tonight are sounding the alarm over how quickly this delta variant is spreading. The numbers tonight. Cases up more than 10% now in at least 42 states in just the past week. Here in New York City, cases doubling in a week. More than 184 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 65% now of everyone 12 years and older. But in areas where vaccination rates remain low, cases are spiking. And in Mississippi, for one, reports of children on ventilators. Here's ABC's whit Johnson. Reporter: Tonight, the highly contagious delta variant taking hold across the country, now estimated to account for close to 58% of all new covid cases. At least 44 states and territories reporting a weekly increase. We can expect to see hospitalizations rise. We'll probably see deaths go up. Reporter: Cases in New York City more than doubling in just one week, from 182 on July 6th to 429 on July 12th, fueled by the delta variant. Los Angeles county seeing a 500% jump in covid cases over the past month. Health officials saying all of those hospitalized are not fully vaccinated. The delta variant is here in California. It's spreading and it's spreading fast. Reporter: And concern growing for kids who are not yet eligible for a vaccine. In Mississippi, health officials reporting at least seven children with covid are being treated in icus. Two of them on ventilators. These seem to be more classic covid symptoms. Fever, cough, respiratory illness. And I suspect that's probably because this delta variant is imparting a little more severe illness in the pediatric Reporter: In west Dallas, police officer Arnulfo pargas is on a ventilator fighting for his life. His wife says he was so focused on helping others get vaccinated, but he failed to do He was working on the day we went and he was supposed to come with us, but he said, "You guys go and I'll go later," and now he says "I too should have just gone to get vaccinated." And whit Johnson with us from New York tonight. Whit, cases doubling in just a week in New York City. You reported that. Authorities pointing to the delta variant, just like the rest of the country. But they are seeing these numbers could have been much worse in the city had vaccination rates not been as high here in New York. Reporter: David, experts at Yale university estimate that vaccines have prevented about 250,000 covid cases in New York City and more than 8,000 deaths. The city also saying more than 98% of those who are hospitalized or died from covid this year were not fully vaccinated. David? All right, whit Johnson with us. Whit, thank you.

