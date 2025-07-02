Delta wing flap found in driveway of North Carolina home

The FAA is investigating after part of a wing flap from a Delta plane was found in a driveway in North Carolina. The airline said it is cooperating with the investigation.

July 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live