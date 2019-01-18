{"id":60480681,"title":"Democrats vow to probe report that Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress","duration":"2:20","description":"The White House called a new BuzzFeed article alleging the president told his personal lawyer to lie about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow \"absolutely ridiculous.\"","url":"/WNT/video/democrats-vow-probe-report-trump-told-cohen-lie-60480681","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}