Democrats vow to probe report that Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress

More
The White House called a new BuzzFeed article alleging the president told his personal lawyer to lie about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow "absolutely ridiculous."
2:20 | 01/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democrats vow to probe report that Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60480681,"title":"Democrats vow to probe report that Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress","duration":"2:20","description":"The White House called a new BuzzFeed article alleging the president told his personal lawyer to lie about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow \"absolutely ridiculous.\"","url":"/WNT/video/democrats-vow-probe-report-trump-told-cohen-lie-60480681","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.