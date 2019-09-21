Demonstrators turn out in record numbers to combat climate change

More
From Washington D.C. to Paris and Sydney, there were 2,500 planned protests in more than 150 countries and millions of students skipped school to lead the charge.
1:56 | 09/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Demonstrators turn out in record numbers to combat climate change

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"From Washington D.C. to Paris and Sydney, there were 2,500 planned protests in more than 150 countries and millions of students skipped school to lead the charge.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65759664","title":"Demonstrators turn out in record numbers to combat climate change","url":"/WNT/video/demonstrators-turn-record-numbers-combat-climate-change-65759664"}