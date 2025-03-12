Department of Education cuts nearly 50% of staff, over 1,300 workers

Cuts impacted every part of the Department of Education, according to senior officials. A source told ABC News that the Offices for Civil Rights and Federal Student Aid were most affected by layoffs.

March 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live