-
Now Playing: Sunny Hostin on Derek Chauvin verdict: ‘This is what justice finally looks like’
-
Now Playing: Public reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict
-
Now Playing: Deadly supermarket shooting in Long Island
-
Now Playing: Reports of vaccine demand slowing down, continued vaccine hesitancy
-
Now Playing: U.S. reacts to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial: Guilty
-
Now Playing: Biden and Harris speak on Derek Chauvin verdict
-
Now Playing: Key moments from Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s brother: ‘Today, we’re able to breathe again’
-
Now Playing: Congressional Black Caucus members listen to Derek Chauvin verdict
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s family reacts to Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdicts
-
Now Playing: Ben Crump on Chauvin verdict: ‘Let’s lean into this moment’
-
Now Playing: Minnesota students walk out in protest
-
Now Playing: Rep. Karen Bass on Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Chauvin found guilty in connection to George Floyd’s death
-
Now Playing: Biden on Chauvin trial: ‘Praying the verdict is the right verdict’
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Negotiations underway for Biden’s infrastructure plan
-
Now Playing: 3 must-know yoga moves to refresh yourself
-
Now Playing: Mark and Donnie Wahlberg share tributes to announce death of their mom, Alma