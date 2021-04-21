Derek Chauvin found guilty on all 3 counts for death of George Floyd

After the jury deliberated for over 10 hours, judge Peter Cahill read the verdict that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts for the death of George Floyd last May.
7:05 | 04/21/21

