Transcript for Derek Chauvin murder trial set to resume after week of gripping testimony

We move onto the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek chauvin, set to resume on Monday after a week of gripping testimony. Eyewitnesses reliving the moments leading up to the death of George Floyd. So, what's next as the prosecution builds its case? ABC's Reena Roy from Minneapolis. Reporter: Tonight, jurors gearing up for another explosive week in murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek chauvin. Week one filled with disturbing details, painful videos and poerful testimony as witnesses relieved what they saw that day. Like the store clerk who said he feels guilty for alerting his manager he thought George Floyd used a counterfeit bill, setting the events in motion. Why guilt? If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided. Reporter: The prosecution also calling on law enforcement officials to testify against one of their own. Putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for. To say, this is not the way we train, this is not how we're supposed to do that, that's going to stay very well with the jury when they decide whether or not this was reasonable. Reporter: The defense claiming the crowd of bystanders, growing louder as the minutes went on, distracted chauvin. Pressing firefighter Genevieve Hansen, who told the jury she wasn't allowed to offer medical aid. Would you describe other people's demeanors as upset or angry? I don't know if you've seen anybody be killed, but it's upsetting. He's not responsive right now, bro! Reporter: And bystander Donald Williams, who can be heard shouting at chauvin. Those terms grew more and more angry, would you agree with that? They grew more and more pleading for life. Reporter: The defense expected to continue arguing Floyd's drug use and heart issues contributed to his death. We can point to a different reason being the cause, he's going to do that. Reporter: Prosecutors will likely call the police chief to the stand next week. He is also expected to testify against chauvin. Whit? Another busy and emotional week ahead. Reena Roy for us.

