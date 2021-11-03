Derek Chauvin trial: Other officers will not testify

In the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former cop accused of murdering George Floyd, lawyers confirmed Wednesday that the three other former officers charged will not testify during Chauvin’s trial.
1:31 | 03/11/21

Derek Chauvin trial: Other officers will not testify

