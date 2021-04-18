Transcript for Derek Chauvin trial set for closing arguments

We begin with a nation on edge. As the fate of Derek chauvin is about to be in the hands of the jury after three weeks of a trial that has gripped the country. Nearly one year ago, George Floyd's death renewed difficult conversations about race and policing in America. Tensions already high. And now for the seventh night in a row, protests after the police killing of daunte Wright just miles from where George Floyd was killed. And the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo also sparking protests. This is a live look at George Floyd square, where crowds are once again gathering. The former officer has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges after kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. Today, the attorney for Floyd's family saying he prays for a conviction. Elwyn Lopez starts us off tonight from Minneapolis. Reporter: Tonight, tensions high across the country as the murder trial of Derek chauvin comes to a close. Protesters already taking to the streets demanding justice in the recent police killings of daunte Wright and Adam Toledo. Now the twin cities bracing for a verdict here. Thousands of national guardsmen coming in to assist local authorities. And schools in Minneapolis moving to remote learning for part of this week. After three weeks of testimony, the trial is coming to an end with closing arguments on Monday. Members of the jury, the evidence is now complete for this case. The next step for you is to listen to closing arguments and then retire for deliberations. Reporter: Chauvin facing charges of second degree unintentional murder, third degree murder, and second degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty. Te former officer opting not to take the stand. Have you made a decision today whether you intend to testify or whether you intend to invoke your fifth amendment privilege? I will invoke my fifth amendment privilege today. Reporter: Throughout the trial, the defense arguing drug use and an underlying heart condition led to George Floyd's death. While the prosecution says it was the 9 minutes and 29 seconds in which chauvin pinned him to the ground, wedging his knee onto Floyd's neck. Remember that all the defense has to present is reasonable doubt. They don't have to prove that it occurred a certain way, in fact, their own expert in this case says it's uncertain as to what the cause of death is. Reporter: Nearly a year after his death sparked nationwide protests, now Floyd's family is hoping the verdict leads to change. The outcome that we pray for in Derek chauvin is for him to be held criminally liable for killing George Floyd, because we believe that could be a precedence of finallmaking America live up to its promise of liberty and justice for all. Elwyn Lopez joins us now from Minneapolis. What do we know about how soon the jury could begin deliberating? Reporter: The decision will soon be in the jury's hands. They will be sequestered after closing arguments Monday. The judge talking about how much they should pack for that, plan for long, and hope for short. Linsey? Elwyn, thank you. I'll join David Muir as he leads live coverage beginning tomorrow morning at 10:00 A.M. Eastern, right here on ABC.

