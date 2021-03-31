Transcript for Derek Chauvin trial: Witness breaks down during testimony

Good evening and it's great to have you with us here on a Wednesday night. Major news from president Biden just moments ago, his massive infrastructure proposal. Also news on the virus tonight, on the pfizer vaccine in children and a late headline involving the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine. But we're going to begin tonight with the deeply emotional moment in court today. A 61-year-old Minneapolis man, a witness in the trial of former officer Derek chauvin, composed while answering questions at first, until they played images from one of the police officer's body cams. Charles Mcmillan witnessed the struggle and former officer chauvin's knee on Floyd's next. He witnessed officers trying to push Floyd into the patrol car and then hearing Floyd's anguish. Mcmillan can be heard telling George Floyd that day in that moment, "You can't win." But then the audio of George Floyd on the ground saying, "I can't breathe" and calling for his mother. It was all too much for Mcmillan, who then broke down in court. The witness saying he lost his own mother last June. The judge then calling for a ten-minute break. The witness did return, he answered questions and then Derek chauvin's defense attorney deciding not to cross examine the witness. And we also heard audio today, former officer chauvin's voice for the first time as they played that police body cam in court. ABC's Alex Perez leading us off again tonight from Minneapolis. Reporter: The jury today hearing from 61-year-old Charles Mcmillan, who lives right there in that south Minneapolis neighborhood. Raise your right hand, please. Reporter: Composed on the stand, he spoke of what he witnessed. The officers struggling with George Floyd in their squad car, and what he remembers telling Floyd. And I was telling Mr. Floyd, "Mr. Floyd, just comply with get on in the car because you can't win." Reporter: You could hear his words through the police body cam played in court. You can't win. I'm not trying to win. I'm not trying to win. Reporter: Floyd pleading with the officers. Don't do me like that. Get in the car. Okay, can I talk to you please? If you get in the car, we can talk! I'm claustrophobic! I'm claustrophobic, man! You're not working with me! Reporter: The officers then pull him from the squad car. Get in the car! I'm not a bad guy! Ah! Please officer! Please! Please! Ah, please, please. I can't -- I can't -- I can't I can't breathe! Reporter: They pull Floyd to the ground, chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck and you hear him repeatedly say, "I can't breathe." But that witness today, Charles Mcmillian, breaking down as he hears George Floyd call for his mother all over again. Mr. Mcmillian, do you need a minute? Oh, my god. Please take your time. Let us know when you're ready. We'll just give you a moment, Mr. Mcmillian. I'm not sure if there's water, as well. Reporter: The prosecutor asking Mcmillian to respond to the images from that police body cam. Can you just explain sort of what you're feeling in this moment? I feel helpless. I don't have a mama either, but I understand him. My mom died June 25th. Hang on just one second -- Let's take a ten-minte break. We'll take a little break. Reporter: After the break, the questioning resumed. What stood out to you about what Mr. Floyd was saying when you saw him on the ground? When he kept saying, "I can't breathe" and when he said "Mama, they're killing me. They're killing me." That's what I kept hearing. Reporter: When Floyd was taken away in an ambulance, Mcmillian approached officer Derek chauvin. I know you! Reporter: He reminded the officer they had met before. I said to him, "Five days ago, I told you the other day, go home to your family safe. Let the next person go home to their family safe, but today I got to look at you as a maggot." Reporter: You can also hear chauvin on the bodycam. We got to control this, got to control this guy because he is a sizable guy. Yeah, and I -- And it looks like he's probably on something. Reporter: Jurors also seeing video of George Floyd in the minutes before the tragedy unfolded. Looking relaxed in the convenience store. Chris martin, who worked there, describing his demeanor. He seemed very friendly, approachable. But he did seem high. Reporter: But the store worker said Floyd paid for a pack of cigarettes with a phony $20 bill. After he left the store, the store manager called the police. The store worker, with his hand on his head, then watched the tragedy unfound, saying he felt guilty. All of this over a $20 bill. What was going through your mind during that time period? Disbelief and guilt. Why guilt? If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided. The store worker testifying today, but I wanted to get back to Charles Mcmillian, the 61-year-old man, Alex, because I gather as we go forward here, we're going to start to hear a lot of reporting about how these witnesses are now reliving what they saw that day and watching this video and hearing this audio in the courtroom and we're also mindful that others are watching this, too, the jury. I learned that one juror called for a break today, what more can you tell us about that and how the jury as a whole has been reacting to the video and the testimony so far? Reporter: Yeah, David, you know, you can see most of the witnesses on TV, but not the jurors, who have now had to, several times, watch those painful videos. One juror today telling the judge she wasn't feeling well, that she had a lot of tension, that she hasn't been sleeping well. She said she had been awake since 2:00 A.M. Because of the stress of this trial. The judge called for a break and when they returned, she was able to continue but clearly this is a very difficult process for this jury, David. Yes, we knew this was going to be a very difficult trial for the jurors who were selected. Alex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.