Transcript for Desperate search for capsized vessel off Louisiana coast

There's a desperate search under way in the gulf of Mexico tonight after a vessel capsized. At least one person found dead. 12 crew members still missing off the coast of Louisiana. Elwyn Lopez is in Louisiana tonight. Reporter: Tonight, off the Louisiana coast, a race against time to find survivors from this capsized vessel. We are saturating the area with available resources to assist in the rescue mission. Reporter: 19 people were on board the seacor power when it capsized during unusually powerful storms. The 129-foot vessel has 250-foot legs that can raise it out of the water to work on offshore platforms. Winds gusting to 75 miles per hour in the area. A good samaritan sending a distress message just before 4:30 P.M. The coast guard and good samaritans saving six people from the rough seas, finding one other person who did not survive. Families of the missing anxiously awaiting word tonight. We're trying to be positive and stand on faith. Reporter: The coast guard telling me moments ago, efforts will continue throughout the night. Elwyn, thank you.

