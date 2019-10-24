Transcript for Desperate search for missing 14-year-old girl

Tonight, the FBI now joining the search for a missing 14-year-old girl from Virginia. A short time ago, her mother's tearful plea. Here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Tonight, the family of a 14-year-old girl, Isabel hicks, missing since Monday, desperate. Isabel, I love you and I want you to come home, and just let me know if you're okay. Reporter: Authorities suspect Isabel may be with this man, Bruce lynch, 34. The FBI says he may be armed and potentially dangerous. A national manhunt now under way with police searching for a silver blue Toyota matrix that lynch may be driving, like this one -- his with Virginia license plate vem-9071. Our ABC affiliate WRIC reporting that he is known by the family. The small town community of louie lousia county, Virginia, horrified. As a new mom myself, I can't help, but get choked up about that. Reporter: Hicks' family praying she can somehow get word to them. I'm Blake Saylor. I'm her brother. Please just let us know you are safe, however you can. Reporter: Authorities are asking for help in finding the pair, but urging caution, saying contact law enforcement, but do not approach the suspect. David? All right, Pierre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.