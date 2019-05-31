Transcript for Desperate search for missing mother continues

patrol, David? Adrienne Bankert, thank you. And a our in New Haven, Connecticut. She vanished without a trace after dropping her kids off at school and locked in a bitter divorce battle. Here is more. Reporter: The week-long desperate search for missing mother of five Jennifer dulos is expanding. Authorities in Hartford, Connecticut looking for clues in a storm drain, turning up nothing. Police crossing state lines searching a family home in pound ridge, New York. In a family home. And dulos' rental property in new Canaan, where according to the Hartford courant, investigators found traces of blood. The 50-year-old last seen dropping off her children to school, and her estranged husband, fotis dulos, had been embroiled in a two-year custody battle. In divorce filings, both making vicious accusations. In 2017, fotis calling 9-11, We are all incredibly concerned but very hopeful she will come back to use safe and sound. Reporter: Tonight police, are not naming any suspects. That couples children according to court documents are with a relative protected by an armed guard, David. Whit Johnson, thank you,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.