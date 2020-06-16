Details of F-15 pilot who died during a training mission

First Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen, 27, went down in the North Sea during a training mission, and was remembered by his wife Hanna who posted a video of him singing.
0:31 | 06/16/20

