Transcript for New details in 3 American tourists deaths at Dominican Republic resort

And next here, there are new developments in the three Americans who died at adjoining caribbean hotels within days of one another. Tonight, the preliminary autopsy results are now in. We have new reporting on that. And it comes as another couple is now coming forward to say they are now suing after they got seriously ill at the same resort. ABC's chief national affairs troernt Tom llamas is on the scene tonight. Reporter: Tonight, new details into how those three American tourists died in the Dominican Republic. Preliminary autopsy results show 41-year-old Miranda Werner suffered a type of cardiac arrest that led to respiratory failure. She died just two hours after checking into a bahia Principe resort. Her family says she had a drink from the minibar just before collapsing and dying. And authorities say Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia day, seen here kayaking on vacation, died the next day from organ failure. The couple found inside of their hotel room five days after Werner in an adjacent property. The information that's been released thus far does not explain sudden death in any of these people. Reporter: And ABC news is learning a Colorado couple is suing the la Romana resort. Kaylunn knyll telling us that last year, she and her boyfriend had to leave the resort after their room reeked of chemicals, alleging it led to abdominal cramps, dizziness and shortness of breath. We both woke up soaked in sweat at, like, four in the morning, and kind of terrified. We booked a flight home before the sun came up. Reporter: Tonight, the Dominican Republic minister of tourism on the defense, suggesting all three deaths may well have been coincidences and officials pointing to pre-existing health conditions in all three autopsies. Cynthia day's family vowing to pursue this further once they have her body. We are going to continue to pursue and go where the evidence takes us. Reporter: And David, tonight, the big question remains -- what, if anything, preceded the fatal medical issues for those three American tourists? Tonight, news the families back in the U.S. Didn't want to hear. The toxicology results, that could answer a lot of those questions, could take up to a month. David? Tom llamas, thank you. And a powerful apology tonight from the head of the new

