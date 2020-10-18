Transcript for Details emerge following deadly terror attack outside Paris

News about the deadly terror attack outside of Paris, thousands paying tribute to the middle school history teacher viciously killed on the street. The suspect killed by police. Authorities detaining 11 people, including family members, brought in for questioning. James Longman is in France. Reporter: Tonight, a massive show of support in France for the teacher murdered in that horrific terror attack. Social distancing traded for solidarity. From Paris to nice, outrage over Friday's barbaric killing of 47-year-old Samuel paty, a father and middle school history teacher. They may have been wearing masks, but it was freedom of speech they came to defend. Thousands came out in here in Lyon, where Mr. Paty studied to become a teacher. And tonight we're learning new details about the investigation. Authorities arresting for questioning nearly a dozen people, including the parents and brother of the suspected terrorist, a chechen immigrant. Police say the 18-year-old suspect followed pay as he walked home from school, and beheaded him in broad daylight. This cell phone video from Friday shows officers confronting the suspect. After lunging at them with the knife, he's shot dead. Paty had received threats after teaching a lesson on freedom of expression and showing his class the controversial cartoons of the prophet Mohammed published in the "Charlie Hebdo" newspaper. They're images many muslims find disrespectful, and that led to the 2015 attack on the paper's headquarters in Paris that killed a dozen people. School officials say paty asked students who might be offended to look away. Investigators say the suspect had no connection to the teacher. Tom, tonight it's emerged that the sister of a parent at the school is suspected of joining ISIS in Syria, and that parent is among those who have been arrested. These problems run deep in France. Tom? James, thank you. Back here at home, and the wildfire emergency in the west.

