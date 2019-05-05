New details on plane that skidded off the runway in Florida

More
New videos emerged showing passengers standing on the wing waiting to be rescued and, in unfortunate news, the pets onboard located in the cargo section are believed to be dead.
2:27 | 05/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New details on plane that skidded off the runway in Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:27","description":"New videos emerged showing passengers standing on the wing waiting to be rescued and, in unfortunate news, the pets onboard located in the cargo section are believed to be dead.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"62840117","title":"New details on plane that skidded off the runway in Florida","url":"/WNT/video/details-plane-skidded-off-runway-florida-62840117"}