-
Now Playing: The Death of George Floyd: Day 5 recap of Derek Chauvin's trial
-
Now Playing: Neighborhood celebrates postman's retirement
-
Now Playing: 7 Texas detention officers fired following death of inmate
-
Now Playing: Exclusive aerial footage of complex being constructed for migrant children
-
Now Playing: Sources: Rep. Matt Gaetz is being investigated for possibly paying women for sex
-
Now Playing: Officer killed in vehicle attack at the Capitol
-
Now Playing: Fully vaccinated people can travel: CDC
-
Now Playing: In the Kitchen with Sunny Hostin
-
Now Playing: 82-year-old who dressed up for virtual church 52 weeks straight is pure inspiration
-
Now Playing: Tips to achieve financial health and success
-
Now Playing: Alice Braga dishes on explosive final season of ‘Queen of the South’
-
Now Playing: Is it OK to take over-the-counter medicine after COVID-19 vaccine?
-
Now Playing: Business coach cooks up a secret sauce for success
-
Now Playing: New mayor makes Boston history
-
Now Playing: New surge in COVID-19 cases across the country
-
Now Playing: What we know about COVID-19 vaccines and variants
-
Now Playing: How we can help save bees
-
Now Playing: 7 officers fired over death of man in Texas jail