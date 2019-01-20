Transcript for New developments in the double murder of 2 Indiana teens

students and Mr. Phillips, but have not heard back. Erielle, thank you. Next tonight, new developments on the two teenagers found dead on a hiking trail nearly two years ago. Police later released this sketch of a possible suspect. Tonight, they're looking at a suspect arrested in a sting operation 100 miles away. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, police in delphi, Indiana, looking into a possible new development in the cold case murder of two teenage girls. 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German, killed on a hiking trail in February, 2017. Libby recording their attacker's voice. Down the hill. Down the hill. Reporter: And snapping this photo of a man police call a person of interest. But their killer still hasn't been found. Now, investigators say they're looking into whether this man, arrested in a sting this month more than 100 miles away on suspicion of child molestation, could be connected. The sheriff's department there saying Charles Andrew Eldridge admitted to multiple sex acts with a minor. The public calling in tips, flagging what they say is a strong similarity between his mugshot and this sketch of the killer. The reality is, law enforcement, even if they think he's the right guy, what evidence do they have to prove that he is the right guy? Reporter: Indiana state police saying, "Many similar tips and arrests of other persons alleged to be connected to the delphi murders occur with some frequency," and all are investigated. There is a reward of more than $200,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer. Tom? Marci, thank you.

