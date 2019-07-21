Transcript for New developments in the murder mystery of couple found dead in Canada

extradition bills with China. Next to the case of an American woman and her boyfriend, found dead on a highway in Canada. A witness coming forward, telling police what she saw and a husband and wife who may have been the last to see them alive. Here's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Tonight, new developments in the brutal murders of a young American woman and her boyfriend in British Columbia. Reports that a witness saw a suspicious man arguing with 24-year-old chynna Deese and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend, Lucas fowler, before they were found dead last week. And for the first time, we're hearing from this woman and her husband, the last people to see them alive. We were there to help them. It just blows my mind that on that same highway there could be so good but yet so evil. It just -- I don't know. Reporter: Police found the couple and this blue van they were driving on this stretch of road on Monday morning. Investigators think the van broke down but don't know what happened next, and aren't saying how the two were killed. Deese was from North Carolina. Her family says the two met in Croatia and shared a love for travel. Police say they found a third body several hours away from where the couple was found killed. They have not made a connection between the two cases. But right now, they're working on a sketch for a suspect in the couple's death. Zachary, thank you. Now to the headlines sparking outrage in

