New developments in search for missing Colorado boy

More
Investigators say Gannon Stauch was murdered by his stepmother Letecia Stauch, who was arrested today in South Carolina.
1:06 | 03/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New developments in search for missing Colorado boy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"Investigators say Gannon Stauch was murdered by his stepmother Letecia Stauch, who was arrested today in South Carolina.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69344827","title":"New developments in search for missing Colorado boy","url":"/WNT/video/developments-search-missing-colorado-boy-69344827"}