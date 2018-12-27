Transcript for New developments in urgent manhunt for suspected cop killer in CA

Next tonight, the new developments in the urgent manhunt for a suspected cop killer in northern California. Authorities calling him armed an dangerous. The officer and father shot and killed during a traffic stop. His last radio call of shots fired. In an emotional news conference, the police chief revealing the officer is the first in the department killed in the line of duty. The suspect allegedly in this country illegally. Here's ABC's will Carr. You have to understand, this was not supposed to happen here. Reporter: Tonight, heartbreak while authorities hunt for an alleged cop killer, a California community now mourning the loss of one of its own. I did not know Christmas morning at 4:00 in the morning when I said good-bye to him and sent him off to his family, that it would be the last time that I saw him. Reporter: Corporal and k9 officer ronil Singh seen here in the a Facebook post. Just hours later, authorities say Singh pulled the man in this picture over for a suspected DUI in a dodge ram. This is a traffic stop that turned into a gun battle. It did. A traffic stop gone bad, turned into a gun fight. Reporter: The suspect's truck later found, ditched next to a mobile home. Your investigation has found out he's in the country illegally? He is. Reporter: In response, president trump tweeting, "Time to get tough on border security, build the warm." But in Newman, those who knew him best are remembering officer Singh for being a proud immigrant from Fiji what came to the United States to become a police officer. Please remember the man, please remember the husband. Please remember what he was. What he came to this country to do. Will Carr joins us now live from that police department. Still reeling from that killing. And will, I know you were at that emotional news conference. I understand this is a small police force? Reporter: That's right, Tom. They only have around 12 officers who are all mourning, so, they're getting a lot of help from surrounding departments. As for officer Singh's last partner, his k9, Sam, she's officially being retired. She'll live with the Singh family. The chief saying she's not about to take another loved one from that family. Tom? Will Carr for us tonight. Will, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.