DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized after allergic reaction, spokesperson says

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was taken to a Washington, D.C. hospital after an allergic reaction, according to the secretary's spokesperson. Noem is "alert and recovering," her spokesperson said.

June 17, 2025

