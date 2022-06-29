Djokovic out of US Open over anti-vaccine stance

Novak Djokovic told fans that he won't be participating in this year's U.S. Open tournament as the 35-year-old remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, which is in violation of U.S. immigration rules.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live