Transcript for Doctor serves those who need her most

Finally tonight, "America strong." The doctor getting vaccinations to communities hit hardest by covid-19. Here's linsey Davis. We are here at the center. Good morning! Thank you. Reporter: Dr. Ala Stanford and her team are fighting a chronic illness that is far more pervasive than covid -- social inequality. I am striving towards equity because 20 years ago when I was in medical school, these same inequities existed. Reporter: In Philadelphia, blacks make up the majority of the population and the majority of the covid deaths, and yet more than half of the people vaccinated are white. Everyone was talking about this phenomenon of rich folks coming to poor neighborhoods to take the vaccine, but no one was doing anything. Reporter: So Dr. Stanford is stepping up again, just like she did a year ago, when in a span of 48 hours, she gathered some medical friends and created the black doctors covid-19 consortium to provide tests. Now she is providing vaccines. Got my shot, y'all. Reporter: The consortium recently hosted a 24-hour clinic at temple university where they were able to vaccinate roughly 4,000 people in a city that averages 3,500 doses a day. To date, 72% of those vaccinated by the consortium are black. And she's doing it six days a week, for no charge, temporarily putting her regular job as a pediatric surgeon on hold. The outcome is more important than the income. Because we are so filled up and refueled with the gratefulness that we get from the community. You can't even put a price on that. Our thanks to linsey Davis for that.

